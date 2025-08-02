PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $430.15 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $430,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

IVE opened at $194.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

