Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 151 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $199.71 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $168.36 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.