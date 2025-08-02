Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

