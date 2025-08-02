Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,390,000 after buying an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.32.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

