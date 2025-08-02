Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 545 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $43.90 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

