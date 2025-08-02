Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,921 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,953,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859,091 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.89. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.74, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.