Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $57,459,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after buying an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 991,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Invesco Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

