OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 460 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,211.62. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $160.67 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

