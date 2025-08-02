OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 25,698 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,698 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

