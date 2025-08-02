Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

