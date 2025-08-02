Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $12,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,169 shares of company stock valued at $82,908,609 in the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $244.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.