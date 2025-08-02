On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.86 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 260.10 ($3.45). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 260.58 ($3.46), with a volume of 507,504 shares changing hands.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 3.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justine Greening bought 7,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,829.95 ($26,320.61). Also, insider Victoria Self bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,310 ($12,357.31). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

