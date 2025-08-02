NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,812,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,486,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

