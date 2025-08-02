Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $49,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.3% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.8%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $587.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $587.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.