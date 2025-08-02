NorthRock Partners LLC Has $391,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.0%

PFG opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

