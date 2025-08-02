NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 2,136 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

