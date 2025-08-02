Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

