Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.4%

MS opened at $139.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $145.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 186,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,307,590.40. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

