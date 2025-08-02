Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,490,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after acquiring an additional 979,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Southern by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,046,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,107,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,617,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

SO opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

