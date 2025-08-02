Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,383.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,687.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,812.84. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,350.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,836,320. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

