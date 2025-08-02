NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.1%

NREF opened at $13.66 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 230.81 and a current ratio of 230.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NREF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.