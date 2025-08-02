Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Get Impinj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. Impinj has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,307.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 75.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.