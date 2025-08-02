Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 75,566 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,566 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 798,663 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 564,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $113,900,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,276,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

