Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 4,566 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,880. This represents a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,490 shares of company stock worth $12,216,998. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

