Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 11,075 Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Evertec worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 2.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Evertec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Evertec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,457,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,027.96. The trade was a 30.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $426,711.12. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,742,976. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertec Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.