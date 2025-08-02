Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aercap worth $25,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,105,000 after acquiring an additional 875,950 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Aercap by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 759,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aercap by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,871,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aercap by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,687,000 after purchasing an additional 664,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aercap by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,704,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,560,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Aercap Price Performance

Aercap stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

