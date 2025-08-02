Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after purchasing an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ball by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after purchasing an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Ball by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,847,000 after purchasing an additional 396,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ball by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,147,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,403,000 after purchasing an additional 207,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $57.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

