Music Stocks To Consider – July 30th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Western Digital, Etsy, and Walt Disney are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business activities involve the creation, distribution or monetization of music—ranging from record labels and streaming platforms to music publishers and live-event promoters. By investing in music stocks, shareholders gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming royalties, licensing fees and ticket sales, with performance often tied to consumer listening habits, technological shifts and trends in the entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,486,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.83. 15,275,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,761,117. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $27.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.70. 3,696,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,327. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.08. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $300.57 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,155,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,677,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of ETSY traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,029. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $120.11. 2,302,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,013. The company has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.51. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

