Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,490 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Mplx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,256,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,768,000 after buying an additional 345,654 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.22%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

