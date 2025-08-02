Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.