Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

