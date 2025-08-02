MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.39 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock worth $360,568,811 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

