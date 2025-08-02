MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.90.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

