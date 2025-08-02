MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 12,254 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 747,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

