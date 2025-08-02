Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 78.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Amentum Stock Down 3.2%

AMTM stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.