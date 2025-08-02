Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,684,000 after purchasing an additional 230,173 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,932,000 after buying an additional 316,688 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 538.72%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.