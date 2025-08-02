Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

