Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 247,621 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,934,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 247,621 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $145,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

