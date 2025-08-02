MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 5,376 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 160,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Shopify by 75.8% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $5,710,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

