Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $750.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.80 and a 12-month high of $784.75. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $701.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.32.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $369,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,275. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total value of $373,607.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,392,423. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

