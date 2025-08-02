Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $252.80 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.98.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

