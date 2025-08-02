Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

