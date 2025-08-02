Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $284,000 in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,890 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 951,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 705,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.3%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

