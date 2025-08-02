Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after buying an additional 1,514,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,746 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,062,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,454,373,000 after purchasing an additional 744,680 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,956,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,833,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 317,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $462.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day moving average is $466.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.