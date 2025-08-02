Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.