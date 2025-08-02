Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,039,998.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,505,544. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 117,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,096,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,346,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,818.80. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,847 in the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 184.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

