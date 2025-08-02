Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,796,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5%

JKHY stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

