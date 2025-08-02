Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Reliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

