Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 32 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Corpay by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Corpay by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Corpay by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.07.

Corpay Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:CPAY opened at $316.24 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.06 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.