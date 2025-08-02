MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,136 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $207.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.69 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

